Kim Kardashian Reveals Chicago & Saint Are Inseparable — What About North?

Does this mean North and Saint’s sibling rivalry is still going strong? Check out the sweet shot Kim K just posted of her ‘inseparable’ little ones hanging without their older sis.

Could these two be any cuter? Kim Kardashian, 37, shared a photo of her kids on August 7 that could melt even the Grinch’s heart. “These two are inseparable,” she captioned the sweet Twitter post. In the shot, Chicago, six months, and Saint West, 2, are sitting side by side on a couch with their faces turned slightly away from the camera. Saint is wearing shorts and a camo tee with his hair in braids, while curly-headed Chi sports an orange onesie and fuzzy white socks. And can we just say — these babies are absolutely beautiful! Kim and Kanye West did well. Saint has such a rosy-cheeked, sweet face and Chicago literally looks like she borrowed highlighter from her momma’s makeup bag. That’s how much she’s glowing!

There’s just one thing that could make this pic even cuter than it already is — an appearance from big sis North West, 5. So what gives? While Kim calls Chi and Saint “inseparable,” she doesn’t say anything about the bond her youngest two have with North. But from what she’s said in the past about the sibling rivalry between Saint and his older sister, we can guess! “Obviously North loves Saint, she just is still jealous,” Kim revealed in a video on her website in October. “She needs to still get it together and warm up and like be a little bit nicer, but I think she is getting there. I saw glimmers of hope like a week ago.” But on North’s fifth birthday eight months later, Kim’s Instagram tribute playfully poked fun at her daughter’s ‘tude towards Saint. ” Now that you’re 5, don’t you think it’s the mature thing to try to be nice to your brother now!?!”

Sounds like these sibs are a work in progress! But would it kill Kim to show off a shot of all of them together? This is the second time in a week we’ve seen just two-thirds of the Kardashian-West clan. Who could forget that little baby Chi was missing from her dad’s Harper’s Bazaar cover, while North sat on his shoulders and Saint rested in his arms?

Still, we’ll take what we can get — especially if it’s a pic as adorable as this. We love that these cuties are inseparable! Siblings are like built-in best friends, so we hope that their bond with North grows just as close before long. Fingers crossed!