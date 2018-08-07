Celebs Getting Wild In Animal Print Bikinis: Iggy Azalea, Kourtney Kardashian & More

It’s still bikini season, people! We’re getting inspired by all the super cute two-pieces celebs are wearing out there, and a particular trend we’re spotting is animal print!

These celebs are getting wild in animal print bikinis! In the heat of the summer, Iggy Azalea, Kourtney Kardashian and more bodacious stars are showing off their bikini bodies in animal print two-pieces, from zebra to leopard! Just yesterday, Iggy shared a collage of photos that left little to imagination and tons of bathing suit inspiration! The rapper donned a skimpy zebra print and bedazzled bikini that showed all of her assets. While rocking the swimsuit, Iggy posted videos of herself twerking up a storm on a pole aboard a yacht and also shared several photos of herself posing in the suit on her feed!

Another celeb who loves to love her animal print is Jessica Simpson, who totally mastered the mirror selfie while rocking a leopard printed two-piece. Jessica wore the bandeau bikini on her PDA-filled vacation with hubs Eric Johnson just a few months ago, and she debuted her smokin’ bod all week long in an array of swimsuits, but the animal print was definitely one of our faves! Of course, bikini queen Emily Ratajkowski has worn several animal printed bikinis, but most recently she lounged in a leopard printed, string bikini. She matched the suit with a trendy straw hat while she laid on a towel on the beaches of Encinitas, CA. Another bikini babe, Ashley Graham, also showed off her famous curves in a hot pink and leopard bikini! The top model’s suit was part of her line for Swimsuits For All and, major bonus, is reversible! How cool?!

To throw it back, the Kardashians and Jenners used to be all over the animal print trend, and Kourtney Kardashian even did a little TBT with Kim Kardashian months ago, showing them in the waves of Miami Beach wearing animal print suits. Kourtney kept things simple in a black and white zebra print bikini while Kim was extraaaaaa in a blue and brown leopard print cut-out one piece bikini. To put things in perspective, these were taken back when she had a belly button ring, too. More recently, Kourtney Kardashian took a selfie in a super cute, crossed-front leopard print two-piece while vacationing with her kids and friends in Miami in 2016. Click through our gallery for more celebs rocking animal print bikinis!