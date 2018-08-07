Could Camila Cabello Play Maria In Spielberg’s Highly-Anticipated Reboot Of ‘West Side Story’?

It looks like Camila Cabello is a serious contender to play the role of Maria in Steven Spielberg’s upcoming film adaptation of ‘West Side Story’ and her musical experience would definitely add something special to it!

Camila Cabello, 21, may soon be the most beautiful sound you ever heard on the big screen! The talented singer is rumored to be getting ready to play the role of “Maria” in Steven Spielberg‘s version of West Side Story and the official announcement could happen any day now! Radio DJ Mike Adam took to Twitter on Aug. 7 to tweet about how he heard that Camila has reportedly been cast. “Looks like an official announcement may happen soon! #CamilaCabello has reportedly been cast as the lead in Spielberg’s #WestSideStory!!!,” the exciting tweet read.

Steven first announced he was working on his adaptation of the classic back in Jan. 2018 and Camila’s name has always been mentioned as a top contender for the main role of “Maria”. The brunette beauty’s fans also seemed to think she left a hint that she was cast when she posted a pic of Claire Danes in the role of “Juliet” in Baz Luhrmann‘s version of Romeo and Juliet. Why was that a hint? Well because West Side Story was apparently inspired by the Shakespeare classic.

Although Camila scoring the West Side Story part would be an incredible achievement, the Cuban star has already been quite successful within her music career. She has been spending her summer opening for mega superstar Taylor Swift on the Reputation Stadium Tour in the states and overseas and she’s been getting rave reviews for her performances. Whether she’s singing her huge hit “Havana” or getting ready to sing “A Boy Like That” we absolutely can’t get enough of Camila!

Looks like an official announcement may happen soon! #CamilaCabello has reportedly been cast as the lead in Spielberg’s #WestSideStory!!! pic.twitter.com/axNhCNWYuy — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) August 7, 2018

We’ll definitely keep an eye out for any official words about Camila’s possible new role!