Brad Pitt ‘Blindsided’ By Angelina’s Latest Court Moves — He Never Thought She ‘Could Be This Difficult’

Angelina Jolie has blindsided Brad Pitt with her latest court filings making their split even more ugly. She’s accusing him of not paying child support and demanding their divorce be finalized ASAP.

Angelina Jolie has made her divorce from Brad Pitt publicly ugly and contentious again with a shocking new court filing on Aug. 7. Her lawyers claim that he hasn’t paid child support for their six children in a year and a half, and is demanding that a judge formally end their marriage by the close of 2018. The new claims by the Oscar winning actress has left the Fight Club star in shock. “Brad was absolutely blindsided by Angelina’s latest court filings. He has been putting the kids needs first, has been also busy working, so Brad had no idea Angelina would continue to file more court docs to increase pressure and tension on this already stressful, prolonged divorce,” a source close to Brad, 54, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Brad has always taken care of all of his obligations with the kids and has followed all of the orders of the court. He has done everything by the book and so he is simply shocked that Angie continues to be so aggressive and difficult with this tough divorce. Brad never thought things with Angelina could be this challenging,” our insider adds.

Angelina has taken on new co-counsel in her divorce and child custody case and it’s clear they’re willing to go low when it comes to airing public details to make Brad look bad. The new docs practically call him out as a deadbeat dad, claiming that he has”paid no meaningful child support since separation.” Angie’s new lawyer adds that the “informal arrangements around the payment of the children’s expenses” have not been paid by Brad in the past year and a half and the actress wants the money retroactively.

Not only that, she is so tired of still being Mrs. Brad Pitt that Angelina as asked the court to return both of them to single status by end of 2018. Angie had been mudslinging Brad through legal documents in the months following their Sept. 2016 split, giving details about his limited, supervised visits with children, their therapy schedule, allegations of substance abuse by Brad and more. Brad’s legal team in Dec. of 2016 said in a statement that “[Jolie] apparently has no self-regulating mechanism to preclude sensitive information from being placed in the public record.” They added that the actress was “continuing to place her own interests above those of the minor children and to disregard their privacy rights when she believes it may benefit her.”

On Jan. 10, 2017 the former couple put out a joint statement saying that they agreed to keep the details of their split and custody issues confidential by using a private judge. This seems to be the first time since then that Angelina has filed a public document that breaks with their agreement to act as a united front in keeping details of their divorce out of the public eye.