Blake Horstmann Reveals If He’s Down To Be The Next Bachelor After Becca Kufrin Breaks His Heart

The Internet is BEGGING for Becca Kufrin’s runner-up, Blake Horstmann, to be the next star of ‘The Bachelor’ — but is he even interested? Here’s what he had to say about it!

Now that The Bachelorette is over, fans are anxiously awaiting news about who will star on next season of The Bachelor. The obvious choice, of course, would be one of the guys from Becca Kufrin’s season, like runner-up, Blake Horstmann. “It would be the hardest thing I’d do,” Blake admitted to People. “But I know this can work and if the opportunity presented itself, it would be something I would consider.” Blake was left heartbroken when Becca dumped him during the Aug. 6 finale of The Bachelorette. She ultimately chose Garrett Yrigoyen as her last man standing, and the two are happily engaged.

Although Blake was devastated and left the show in tears, he took the breakup in stride and was the perfect gentleman when he confronted Becca about it on After the Final Rose. Twitter blew up with fans sharing how heartbroken they were over Becca’s choice, and people immediately began BEGGING ABC to choose Blake as the next Bachelor. After all, it would be a natural progression. However, the last two choices for Bachelor, Nick Viall and Arie Luyendyk Jr., were very out of left field, so there’s no telling how this decision will be made!

Another popular choice Jason Tartick, who Becca eliminated on the Fantasy Suite date. Even Becca herself admitted that he would make a great Bachelor! “He really is an amazing person,” Becca dished to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s a standup guy. He’s so charismatic, funny, open. I mean, he has all the qualities to make a great Bachelor. A lot of those guys do, though.”

Arie wasn’t announced as the Bachelor until nearly a month after the previous season of The Bachelorette aired in 2017, so it might be a bit of time before find out the final choice. For now, we’ll have to stay held over with Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres Aug. 7 on ABC!