The Miracle Product That Gave Beyonce That Super Glowy Skin In ‘VOGUE’

Beyonce’s no-makeup makeup is perfection, and now, her makeup artist Sir John is spilling the products he used so you can copy her gorgeous glow!

Beyonce looks ethereal and yes, flawless, in the September 2018 issue of VOGUE. Bey told the mag, “I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot.” Her longtime makeup artist Sir John further explained: “Beyonce loves a ‘no-makeup’ makeup look,” he said. “She’s all about being confident in your skin and owning your natural element. This look was all about redefining glamorous as a state of mind. We focused on enhancing her natural brows, skin and structure — and bringing out that inner glow. It’s a #boybeat.”

To get her gorgeous look, Sir John used the Marc Jacobs Beauty Under(cover) Perfecting Coconut Face Primer to really hydrate her skin. Then, he used highlighter on her bare skin — the rose-gold Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in Fantasy on the high points of her face. “Always avoid shimmer on the front of the face. Apply it to your angles for sexiness.” Next, he used just a bit of a foundation slightly darker than her shade (“always apply foundation on wet, moisturized skin — it’s the best way to lock in your glow,” he says) and mixed it with Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter in Fantasy. “It’s all about a glowy contour. Dew Drops are worth their weight in gold. It’s the one thing I have in my bag everywhere — I use it for concerts, for shoots, for tours — I use it religiously.”

Finally, to make the look glowy and not SHINY, he set her face with Marc Jacobs Beauty Finish-Line Perfecting Coconut Setting Powder.