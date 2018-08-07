Becca Kufrin: Pretty In Pink Dress With Thigh-High Slit Doing Press After Engagement

‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin is on cloud nine, and she looked gorgeous in a tight pink dress doing press in NYC on August 7. See her stunning look below!

Becca Kufrin and her new fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen looked happy and in love while talking to Michael Strahan on Good Morning America on August 7. Becca gushed about her new life: “The past two months we’ve had to stay in hiding. We’ll see each other every couple of weeks and we’ll cook and we’ll play games and have fun but I’m just excited to like go to Costco. I’m excited to take a walk with him down the street.” Becca wore a gorgeous pink dress and looked absolutely phenomenal! Her hair was in her signature beachy waves (get the how to from her stylist here!) and she wore nude strappy sandals to further elongate her legs.

Of course, the stunning accessory to her outfit was her gigantic engagement ring! The Neil Lane-designed ring is nearly 4 carats of diamonds and 18-carat gold. A source close to the couple told us EXCLUSIVELY that “this 3-stone ring represents the past, the present, the future — it’s very sentimental.” The center stone is 2 carats, and is a very rare oval shape. The ring costs approximately $150,000! It’s one of a kind, and completely gorgeous! She was smiling from ear to ear and we would be too, with a ring like that! See pics of the happy couple in the gallery attached above!



For her engagement in the Maldives, Becca wore a white beaded halter dress from Randi Rahm‘s Fall 2014 collection. That dress costs $18,000 because it’s hand embroidered and covered in embellishments! Gorgeous!