Becca Kufrin & Fiance Garrett Yrigoyen Play ‘The Newlywed Game’ & The Results Are Priceless

‘Bachelorette’ Becca Kufrin debuted new fiance Garrett Yrigoyen on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on Aug. 6. We’ve got video of the couple’s adorable challenge at playing ‘The Newlywed Game.’

Bachelorette Becca Kufrin, 28, finally found her Prince Charming in Garrett Yrigoyen and the newly betrothed couple hit up Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Aug. 6 to discuss their big engagement. The show aired right after Becca’s finale where she took a harsh pass on runner up Blake Horstmann in favor of the 29-year-old who has been the front-runner all season long. They’ve spent the last two months living together since filming ended, so Jimmy had them play “The Newlywed Game” to see exactly how much they really know about each other.

These two ended up acing the game better than nearly all Bachelor/Bachelorette engaged couples before them. They got three out of four questions correct, knowing each other’s middle names, the name of at least one grandparent and the name of their childhood pets. The only question that threw them off was when they were asked to name each others’ high school. Becca got the city right, answering “Manteca High” which does exist but was across town from Garrett’s actual high school. Her fiance was even more clueless and couldn’t even come up with a city. He answered “Minnesota High,” which Jimmy said sounded like a strain of weed.

Becca said she pretty much knew from night one that Garrett was the man for her. She gave him her first impression rose, first kiss and she revealed to Jimmy that “I felt that instant spark with him, that connection, it stuck.” The couple joked that his last name is so hard to pronounce that he might have to take hers. They even talked about kids, but in the sense that they thought about giving children their hyphenated last names, but Kurfrin-Yrigoyen would be pretty cruel to the poor children. What a mouthful.

Jimmy brought up how he once again correctly predicted — with a massive assist from wife Molly — the winner of this season’s The Bachelorette. The couple has correctly predicted who gets the final rose in the last five out of six seasons of The Bachelor and the five out of the last seasons of The Bachelorette. SCORE! “Becca said, ‘I could see Garrett fitting in with my friends and family,’ which means she already sees a future with him,” Jimmy explained on May 29. “I think Ryan and Garrett will be the top two and in the end, Becca will go with Garrett — until she finds out about all the terrible stuff he posted online. Then they will break up, but until then it will be Becca and Garrett and may God have mercy on us all,” he joked at the time Tonight Jimmy didn’t bring up Garrett’s controversial liking of offensive homophobic and racist memes on Instagram, which the contestant apologized for in May.