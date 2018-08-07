Interview
Becca Kufrin Admits Tough Talks About Garrett’s Instagram Scandal Made Relationship Stronger

Hours after going public with their romance, Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen appeared on ‘GMA,’ and discussed his recent liking of offensive posts on social media. Becca said the scandal wasn’t easy, but ultimately made the pair’s relationship stronger.

Now that The Bachelorette finale has come and gone, the world officially knows that Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen are engaged! The couple was forced to deal with a pretty major obstacle right at the beginning of their engagement a few months ago, when screenshots went viral that showed Garrett ‘liking’ transphobic and homophobic posts on Instagram. He publicly apologized for it at the time and during After the Final Rose on Aug. 6, and when the couple appeared on Good Morning America Aug. 7, Becca expanded on how the situation affected the relationship.

“Once we got engaged, we had those couple of months together, and right away it was an issue we had to overcome,” she told Michael Strahan. “He has been very transparent throughout the entire thing. He never held anything back and he understands that it was an offensive. He took full initiative after it all came out to apologize. It hasn’t been the easiest, but we’ve gotten through it and I think it made us stronger in the long run.” Becca admitted on After the Final Rose that she does NOT condone the posts Chris liked, but said that as long as he’s able to grow and learn from the situation — which she thinks he has — then that’s all she could ask for.

“She knows through the show and getting to know me that that’s not my true character,” Garrett added in the GMA interview. “She didn’t let my  Instagram define who I am as a person. We’re trying to grow and be better people and I’m trying to not make those same mistakes again.”

Becca and Garrett revealed on After the Final Rose that they are planning on moving in together — possibly in California! — but don’t have any wedding plans set in stone thus far. Hey, they only just got engaged about four months ago, so we’ll give them some time to get used to being in the public eye as a couple before rushing down the aisle!