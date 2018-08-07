Batwoman: 5 Things To Know About The ‘New’ Lesbian Superhero Played By Ruby Rose

The CW just announced that the amazing Ruby Rose would be playing their ‘new’ Batwoman. Here’s what you need to know about the modern, badass superhero!

Orange is no longer the new black for Ruby Rose, who is trading in her orange jumpsuit for a Batwoman costume! It was just announced that the 32-year-old actress will be filling the highly-coveted role in the CW crossover event with the Arrowverse, as well as in a standalone series. This Batwoman is a modern take on the super hero, who was introduced into the DC Comic-verse in 2006. Here’s everything you need to know about Ruby’s character!

1. The ‘new’ Batwoman is described as “an out lesbian and highly trained street fighter.”

As the world progresses, so does the world of comics! The CW has developed their Batwoman as an out lesbian, and searched for an out lesbian actress to play the part. They found their Kate Kane in Ruby Rose, who came out at the age of 12!

2. The CW’s Batwoman will be introduced in an Arrowverse crossover.

In May, the CW announced this year’s highly-anticipated Arrowverse crossover would include the Green Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl fighting alongside… Batwoman! The big event is planned for December, while the Batwoman standalone series is slated to premiere in 2019.

3. Ruby Rose will take on the role of Kate Kane!

Ruby is ready to put on the Bat suit! The actress broke out into the scene as an MTV VJ on MTV Australia before capturing America’s hearts as inmate Stella Carlin in season 3 and 4 of Orange Is The New Black. She went on to star in the shark film Meg across Jason Statham and the xXx franchise films. As the Batwoman creators wanted for the role, Ruby is an out lesbian, who also considers herself gender fluid. “I am very gender fluid and feel more like I wake up every day sort of gender neutral,” she said after releasing a gender-bending film. However, she said she prefers female pronouns.

4. While Batwoman fights for the city of Gotham, she also has her own demons to overcome.

Similar to the Dark Knight, sometimes Kate Kane’s worst enemy is herself. “In a city desperate for a savior, Kate must overcome her own demons before embracing the call to be Gotham’s symbol of hope,” the official Batwoman logline reads. Adding to that, DC Comics describes her as having “self-destructive tendencies when it comes to personal relationships.”

5. The Batwoman series will be the first television focusing on an LGBTQ superhero.

Surprising, but true, Batwoman would introduce the first TV show focused on an out superhero! It will be written by Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries), who is also executive producing alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Geoff Johns. Are you excited?!