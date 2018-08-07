‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Recap: Tia & Colton Finally Reunite…But Others Are Wary Of His Intentions

Colton Underwood is slammed by fellow castmates for being a disingenuous ‘fame-chaser’ on the premiere of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ but Tia Booth doesn’t seem to see the red flags everyone else does. Here’s our recap of the Aug. 7 episode!

Alums from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are back for a second chance at love on the season 5 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise! Tia Booth is the first person to arrive, and she’s admittedly hoping to see Colton Underwood in Mexico. Colton and Tia had a brief romance before he went on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, and Tia admitted to still having feelings for him as the show aired. Next to show up is Eric Bigger, followed by Kendall Long, and then Jordan Kimball, the “villainous” model from Becca’s season.

Bibiana Julian comes next, and she’s ready to prance around in her bikini all summer while finding love. Fan-favorite “Grocery Store” Joe Amabile also shows up, along with Wills Reid, Chelsea Roy, Kevin Wendt, Chris Randone and the infamous Krystal Nielson, which most of the ladies from her season, especially Tia and Kendall, aren’t excited about. Krystal seems to immediately set her eyes on Joe, a super nice guy, which rubs Kendall the wrong way a bit because she had been talking to Joe earlier. Luckily, Kendall wastes no time moving on herself, and quickly gets talking to John Graham.

Nysha Norris, Angela Amezcua, Kenny Layne, Astrid Loch, Annaliese Puccini, Nick Spetsas and David Ravitz round out the arrivals in Paradise. Jordan reveals he’s interested in Annaliese, and lets her know right away. However, his nemesis, David, walks in right in the middle of their first conversation. Uh-oh!

Meanwhile, Tia is upset when she finds out that Colton isn’t amongst the first group to come to Paradise. She has some trouble moving on from thinking about it, and everyone around her notices. Interestingly, Tia gets the first date card, so she’s forced to choose someone else to get to know, and she gets emotional over having to make the decision with Colton in the back of her mind.

Tia winds up choosing Chris for her date, which disappoints Joe a bit, as he thought he had hit it off with Tia earlier. On the date, Tia brings up the subject of Colton to get the awkwardness out of the way, and promises Chris that she’s completely focused on him, not Colton. They talk in-depth about what they’re looking for, and realize they’re definitely on the same page about what they want. Tia is pleasantly surprised with the date, and they end the night with a passionate kiss.

Back at the resort, Joe pulls Kendall aside for some alone time, which, naturally, pisses Krystal off. Joe and Kendall definitely hit it off, and even start making out on the very first night! Krystal wastes no time setting her eye on Kevin, though, and it works out because he’s admittedly interested in her, as well. Without barely even having a conversation, they also start kissing.

The next morning, things are still going well for Tia and Chris…and then Colton walks in with a date card. Tia’s confident that Colton will ask her out on a date, but he shocks everyone by pulling Kendall aside to chat first, followed by Angela. Still, he decides to take Tia on the date so they can talk out everything that’s happened. Colton admits that Tia revealing her feelings for him to Becca totally blindsided him, and she apologizes. He also agrees that he is interested in seeing where it goes between them, but isn’t able to give Tia a definitive answer regarding whether or not he wants to be exclusive with her in Paradise. They end the date with some making out, and we’ll have to just see where it goes.

Back at the resort, others think it’s a red flag that Colton talked to other women before Tia, and some of Tia’s friends are convinced he doesn’t have good intentions. Of course, Chris is pretty upset to see Tia on another date with someone he doesn’t feel is genuine just hours after their date. The guys in Paradise think Colton is nothing but a fame-chaser, and prepare to confront him about it when he and Tia return home. The results of that conversation will play out next week.