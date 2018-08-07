See Pics
‘Twilight’ Star Ashley Greene: See Her TWO Glam Wedding Dresses In Sweet 1 Month Anniversary Post

On the one month anniversary of her wedding to her ‘best friend’, ‘Twilight’ star Ashley Greene posted a loving message to her husband, along with some gorgeous images of her two wedding dresses!

“One month ago I married my best friend and life partner,” Ashley Greene wrote on Instagram on August 6. “I didn’t know it could get any better, but it has my love. Thank you for your unconditional love and affection. Waking up to your smiling face every morning is more than I could ever ask for. I love you. (This much!!)” How adorable! For the ceremony, she rocked a gorgeous satin column dress by Katie May with a scoop neckline. It fit her like a glove! The dress was sexy, hugging her curves, and was backless.

For the reception, Ashley changed into a floral, sheer gown with a chiffon skirt. The Windi Williams creation was also romantic, but also super sexy. This is the first time she has shared wedding photos from her big day marrying Paul Khoury on her Instagram, and they are simply stunning. See her two dresses below!

Paul proposed to Ashley while the couple was on a hike in New Zealand, in front of a massive waterfall, with a gorgeous ring. We wish this couple all the best!