Wilmer Valderrama ‘Instrumental’ In Pushing Demi Lovato To Go To Rehab Following Overdose

Demi Lovato‘s ex and love of her life Wilmer Valderrama, 38, has been a rock for the singer following her alleged drug overdose. He’s been photographed on numerous occasions visiting her at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in the nearly two weeks since she’s been hospitalized recovering from the near-death experience. He’s been telling her to seek treatment and thank goodness she’s listened. “Demi’s mom and Wilmer have been instrumental in pushing Demi to go to rehab, but ultimately, it’s totally been her decision, because nobody can force her to go, it has to be her choice. Demi knows that she is an addict, and that if she doesn’t get treatment and if she doesn’t get sober, then she will die. And Demi doesn’t want to die, she wants to live –and she has a lot to live for,” a source close to the singer, 25, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The singer added, “What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet.” She went on thank her thank her fans for their prayers and support. “I now need time to heal and focus on my sobriety and road to recovery. The love you have all shown me will never be forgotten and I look forward to the day where I can say I came out on the other side,” she continued. “I will keep fighting.

Wilmer helped Demi through some of her darkest times in their six years as a couple and was instrumental in helping her get sober. When she celebrated three years clean on March 15, 2015, she credited her then-boyfriend in a black and white Instagram pic of the couple kissing. “I wish I could put into words how grateful I am for this man right here,” she wrote. “But my love has grown to a level that words could never possibly express how much this man completes me. I really wouldn’t be alive today without him,” she said. “I love you Wilmer.” Thank goodness he has helped her get back on track now.