Wilmer Valderrama ‘Instrumental’ In Pushing Demi Lovato To Go To Rehab Following Overdose

Thankfully Demi Lovato has made the decision to go to rehab following her scary drug overdose. We’ve got details on how ex Wilmer Valderrama was behind the push for her to get treatment.

Demi Lovato‘s ex and love of her life Wilmer Valderrama, 38, has been a rock for the singer following her alleged drug overdose. He’s been photographed on numerous occasions visiting her at Cedars Sinai Medical Center in the nearly two weeks since she’s been hospitalized recovering from the near-death experience. He’s been telling her to seek treatment and thank goodness she’s listened. “Demi’s mom and Wilmer have been instrumental in pushing Demi to go to rehab, but ultimately, it’s totally been her decision, because nobody can force her to go, it has to be her choice. Demi knows that she is an addict, and that if she doesn’t get treatment and if she doesn’t get sober, then she will die. And Demi doesn’t want to die, she wants to live –and she has a lot to live for,” a source close to the singer, 25, tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Demi is feeling really low right now, but she’s surrounded by people who love her and care for her, and even though she has a really tough few months ahead of her, she’s finally in a safe place and is back on track again. Her family feel like they can breathe again now,” our insider adds. In a Aug. 5 open letter on Twitter , she revealed “I want to thank my family, my team, and the staff at Cedars-Sinai who have been by my side this entire time. Without them I wouldn’t be here writing this letter to all of you,” in her first message since her July 24 emergency hospitalization.