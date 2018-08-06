‘The Bachelorette’ Live Blog: Will Becca Choose Garrett Or Blake?

It’s time for Becca Kufrin to make her final pick on ‘The Bachelorette’! Find out who she chooses by following along with our live blog of the Aug. 6 finale!

Becca Kufrin and her final two guys, Garrett Yrigoyen and Blake Horstmann are in the Maldives for the finale of The Bachelorette! At the beginning of the finale, Becca is admittedly in love with both guys, and knows she’ll have a tough decision to make. Luckily, some of her family members are in town to help her talk through it, but they’re obviously hesitant about any guy Becca brings into their lives after her heart was so broken by Arie Luyendyk Jr. last season.

She introduces Garrett to the family first, and his previous marriage is obviously a topic of discussion. Garrett explains that his ex didn’t make an effort with his family, which is why he ended things. He’s put in the hot seat about it, but handles himself well. Garrett even breaks down in tears while opening up about some of the similar difficulties he and Becca have gone through, as well as while he professes his love and talks about his plans for the future with her. By the end of the day, it’s clear that Becca’s family approves of Garrett. Her sister even admits that she feels like she’s already known Garrett forever!

Blake is up next, and he opens up to Becca’s sister about how he fell in love with Becca because she’s such a strong woman. Like Garrett, he opens up about why he’s so in love, and Becca’s sister can understand why Becca is so torn by the end of the conversation. Meanwhile, Blake has a bit of a tough time during the meeting when he’s asked to talk about Garrett, and he admits that he has a bad feeling in the pit of his stomach by the end of the day.

Becca’s family lets her know that they loved both guys, but they do feel that Blake is more on the same page as her compared to Garrett. Clearly, Becca is stressed about making a final decision, and sobs to her mother about not wanting to hurt anyone.

Finally, it’s time for Becca’s final date with Garrett. Unlike Blake, Garrett doesn’t seem to have any qualms or nerves — he just can’t wait to get down on one knee. Garrett also gets one last chance to really put into words exactly how he feels for Becca, and they have a deep conversation about what their future will be like. Becca gives Garrett a chance to ask any final questions he may have, but he says he’s completely confident in their relationship.

Blake gets his turn next, and when the day starts out, he seems must more relaxed than the last time he left Becca. He definitely realizes that Becca is internally struggling with making this decision, and urges her to live in the moment on their last date rather than worrying about it. Blake gives Becca a time capsule documenting their time together on the show, and it allows them to reminisce on their time together. Before the end of the night, he makes sure to profess his love one last time, and he leaves the date feeling good about things.

The biggest differences between Blake and Garrett for Becca are they she fell for Blake very fast and hard, while her feelings for Garrett developed more slowly over time. Both guys get a chance to meet with Neil Lane to pick out an engagement ring for Becca. Garrett choose a sparkler with three diamonds to represent the past, present and future, while Blake opts for a giant rectangular stone. They’re VERY different.

Blake is the first to arrive at the rose ceremony, and that means one thing — he’s about to be dumped. Chris Harrison says it’s the most emotional breakup in Bachelor nation history, and seeing Blake’s reaction is absolutely heartbreaking. Before she breaks the news, he details how in love he is, and even starts the process of articulating a proposal.

Becca cuts him off, though. She explains that Blake’s been SO constant and solid throughout their relationship, and for a while, it made her not see what else was in front of her with Garrett. Becca says she pictured being with Blake at the end for so long, but after awhile, she realized there was something about Garrett she couldn’t live without. Blake lets Becca know that he thinks she’s making a mistake, and they both get emotional. Obviously, Blake is devastated.

Keep refreshing because we’ll be updating our recap all episode long!