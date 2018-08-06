‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: 5 Key Things You Must Know Before Watching Becca’s Big Decision

‘The Bachelorette’ finale 2018 is going to be one emotional ride. Before sitting down to watch, here’s what you need to know about the finale and the ‘After the Final Rose’ special!

Can you believe it’s already time for The Bachelorette finale? It feels like just yesterday that Becca Kufrin, 28, met her sexy suitors on premiere night. This has been huge year for Becca. While she suffered heartbreak at the beginning of the year when season 22 Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr., 36, broke her heart and called off their engagement, she took a risk for a second chance at love.

Becca has fallen in love with both finalists, Garrett Yrigoyen, 29, and Blake Horstmann, 28, over the course of season 14. She’ll make the decision that will change her life forever on The Bachelorette finale, which takes place in the Maldives. From final season 14 details to a possible Bachelor reveal, check out 5 key things to know about the finale!

1. When is The Bachelorette finale and is it different from The Bachelor finale? The Bachelorette finale 2018 will air Aug. 6 at 8 p.m. on ABC. The finale will be followed by the one-hour After the Final Rose special at 10 p.m. The season 22 finale of The Bachelor was a two-night event and an extra After the Final Rose special, but that’s not the case for the season 14 Bachelorette finale.

2. Becca is engaged! The man Becca chooses in The Bachelorette finale is now her fiance. HollywoodLife talked EXCLUSIVELY with Becca after the show was filmed about possible marriage plans. “I’m not going to lie. Marriage plans aren’t in the works yet just because everything is still new and fresh,” Becca told us in May 2018. However, things may have changed since then!

3. Becca breaks down during the finale. Even though she ends up engaged, Becca has to break one man’s heart. In a finale preview, Becca can’t help but shed a few tears about breaking up with one finalist. “I feel like such a monster,” Becca says. Things get so intense for Becca in the Maldives that she feels like she “can’t breathe” at one point!

4. Both finalists will meet Becca’s family. Her family helps her in making the final decision on who she should choose. Garrett will open up to Becca’s uncle about his divorce and will plead his case to her best friend, Emily, about why he’s the best for Becca. Blake gushes about his love for Becca with her mother.

5. The next Bachelor may be revealed. In the past, ABC has unveiled the new Bachelor or Bachelorette on the After the Final Rose special. Jason Tartick, 29, is already a fan favorite, and he wouldn’t be opposed to being the new Bachelor. However, the runner-up could easily be revealed as the next suitor after his heartbreaking split with Becca.