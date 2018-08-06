For the feel-good movie premiere, Vanessa Hudgens was drop dead gorgeous in a lovely lavender gown by Marchesa. See her full dress plus star Nina Dobrev’s dalmatian-inspired look below!

We’re officially in the dog days of summer, aka the hottest days of the year, and Vanessa Hudgens was scorching on the red carpet for her movie Dog Days, wearing a stunning Marchesa gown with a wrapped bodice, sheer chiffon skirt, and tons of embellished floral accents. It was truly stunning, and she looked like a princess at the Los Angeles premiere on August 5! She wore Giuseppe Zanotti shoes and Hueb jewels with her standout gown, and wore lovely lavender eye shadow to match her outfit. Allan Avendano did her makeup, and he used Pat McGrath‘s La Vie En Rose Palette for her sultry look. Chad Wood styled her bob in a deep side part, with tons of shine.

The red carpet was actually replaced with green “grass,” an ode to the film’s canine cast. Nina Dobrev is another star in the movie, and maybe she got some inspo from another famous dog flick: 101 Dalmatians. She wore a black and white polka dot dress by Valentino, which was chic and sophisticated. She looked absolutely gorgeous! Her soft makeup was done by Georgie Eisdell. Her hair was in a simple center part and was totally perfect for her dramatic dress. See more pics of the cast in the gallery attached above!

Eva Longoria was also at the premiere, stunning in a white blazer with no shirt and no pants! What a hot mom! She JUST gave birth on June 19 — less than 7 weeks ago — and she looked absolutely flawless. Rest up, mama!