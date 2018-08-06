Tyga & Iggy Azalea Reignite Romance Rumors By Partying On Luxurious Yacht: Are They Together?

Wait a minute. After she said she was ‘extremely single,’ Iggy Azalea was spotted – yet again – with her rumored love interest, Tyga. What’s going on with these two?

Seriously, are Iggy Azaela, 28, and Tyga, 28, dating or not? The two rumored lovers were once again seen together – this time, they boarded a luxurious yacht in Miami Beach on Aug. 5, according to Daily Mail. Iggy rocked a skin-tight burgundy dress with deep, deep cleavage, while Tyga wore his usual t-shirt and shorts deal. Restaurant entrepreneur David Grutman owned the yacht, according to the Mail, so did they board to give David a private performance of their collaboration, “Kream”? Or was this a joyride that allowed these alleged lovebirds to reconnect?

Iggy will have some explaining to do, considering she told E! Online on July 10 that she was “extremely single.” She downplayed the talk about her and T-Raww being an item, though they reportedly arrived an April 13 party while holding hands. “There are no pictures of me and him hugged up [at Coachella],” Iggy said, citing the first time she and Tyga were romantically linked. “There are no pictures of me and him hugged up, but when you’re at a music festival and everyone’s packed in like sardines, of course we’re next to each other. “

She also said that she wanted to find someone who’s “not in the music industry,” so did that mean she and Tyga are no longer secretly hooking up? Perhaps Iggy got tired of how Tyga seems endlessly hung up over his ex, Kylie Jenner? After Kylie and Travis Scott appeared on the cover of GQ, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY heard that Tyga was “crushed,” “heartbroken,” and still “misses [her].” Just a FYI — it’s been more than a year since these two broke up, so it’s about time that Tyga. Perhaps Iggy also wants someone who’s willing to commit 100% to her, and not pine after an ex.

With all the pictures she’s putting online, Iggy’s going to catch the eye of a bae sooner than later. She keeps finding new and interesting ways to pose naked while not breaking any Instagram guidelines. “She feels empowered and super proud of her body again,” a source close to Iggy told HollywoodLife.com, adding that this is her “revenge body” after the drama surrounding her cheating ex, Nick Young. Though Swaggy P drove a knife in her back, she “climbed out of it and she feels better than she ever has.”