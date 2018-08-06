Troian Bellisario Pregnant: ‘PLL’ Star Expecting 1st Child With Patrick J. Adams

A baby is on the way! ‘Pretty Little Liars’ actress Troian Bellisario is reportedly pregnant and expecting her first child with husband of more than two years, Patrick J. Adams.

Pretty Little Liars star Troian Bellisario, 32, is reportedly expecting her first child with husband Patrick J. Adams, 36, according to E! News. The happy news comes just three months after the couple, who’ve been married for over two years, sparked speculation during an appearance on a beach in Mykonos. Troian seemed to cover her tiny bump in a brown one-piece bathing suit during the outing and has been MIA ever since.

The mom-to-be and hubby Patrick, who formerly starred on Suits, made heads turn when they showed up to the Royal Wedding back in May to support Patrick’s former co-star Meghan Markle during her commitment to Prince Harry. Patrick, who played Meghan’s husband on the television series, dressed in a classic black suit with a maroon tie while Troian looked gorgeous in a blush Sophia Webster dress for the happy occasion. Although we’re not certain on exactly how far along the actress is, it seems she would have been in her first weeks of pregnancy during the wedding so she definitely hid the baby bump well!

Troian and Patrick got engaged back in 2014 and married in California in Dec. 2016 before going on an Australian honeymoon. Before their pregnancy news, Patrick made headlines when he decided to leave Suits at the end of season 7 and try other things. Meghan also left the series at the end of the same season to start her new life as a royal. It’s exciting to see Patrick and Troian taking on the role of parents soon. We’re so happy these two lovebirds are starting a family together and we can’t wait to see their little one when he/she is welcomed into the world soon!