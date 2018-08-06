Does Tiffany Haddish Have A New Man In Her Life? — Reportedly Dating Unik Ernest For 3 Months

It looks like Hollywood’s favorite funny gal has a new man! Tiffany Haddish is rumored to be dating nightlife king Unik Ernest & we’ve got the details.

Tiffany Haddish, 38, has a new bae. The Girls Trip actress is being romantically linked to Unik Ernest, a well-known NYC socialite and philanthropist, according to Page Six. In fact, the pair allegedly have already been seeing each other for several months! Wow! While the actress was in New York taping the second season of TBS’ series The Last O.G. she was sure to spend some time with her rumored beau. The two were seen together at the July 30 red carpet premiere for Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman in Brooklyn, and then, the pair further solidified their romance on Instagram stories. Unik posted a video of the actress dancing on his page, and wrote the cutest caption. “Beauty is an understatement,” the text read with the video. Clearly, he is smitten!

Sources say the two have been “quietly” seeing each other since they first met in May, at the premiere for Solo: A Star Wars Story. So – who exactly is Unik Ernest? Well, in addition to being known for giving back, Unik is one of the biggest socialites in New York. The philanthropist & nightlife king is no stranger to having celebrity friends – a quick sweep through Unik’s social media pages will show you pictures of the high roller alongside Diddy, John Mayer, Katy Perry, & more. It looks like Unik will fit right in with Tiff’s social circle!

As Tiffany moves on with her new love, she still is trying to cut ties with ex-husband, William Stewart. The comedian’s ex is suing her over allegations that her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, is full of lies about their time together. While Tiffany never even mentions William by name in her book, there is a chapter that alleges he abused and stalked her throughout their marriage, and William is not happy about it. Tiffany’s ex is seeking a whopping $1 million for defamation, libel, and slander.

As Tiffany says sayonara to her ex-husband, it looks like she’s upgrading big time. She and Unik make the ultimate power couple, and we can’t wait to see where this relationship goes!