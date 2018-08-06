Tiny ‘Turned On’ After ‘Jealous’ T.I. Hired Bodyguard For Her Club Appearance

T.I. wants to make sure no man is hitting on his wife. We’ve got details on how he’s hired a bodyguard to keep men away from Tiny Harris during club appearances.

Tiny Harris is totally turned on when hubby T.I. gets jealous of other men. She had a club appearance at Houston’s The Address on Aug. 5 and she came dressed to impress in a tight, low cut yellow jumpsuit. Tip wanted to make sure no other guys hit on his wife so he hired a bodyguard to keep them away! “Tiny had a club appearance in Houston last night and T.I. was so worried about guys hitting on her that he hired a bodyguard to go with her on the trip. The bodyguard was there to protect Tiny and her girls, but his other job was to make sure the men all kept far away from Tiny. This is not something Tip always does so it really meant a lot to Tiny,” a source close to the Xscape singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“She loves it when T.I. gets jealous and territorial with her, it’s a turn on. Apparently T.I. was texting the bodyguard all night for updates. He had Tiny on a very short leash and she loved it because she knows it means he’s obsessing over her and only her,” our insider continues. Tiny and pal Toya Wright were the hostesses of the evening at The Address and both of the ladies came dressed to impress with their sexy outfits.

It’s especially sweet for Tiny because Tip used to make the same gesture to his alleged 2017 mistress Bernice Burgos when he and Tiny were going through a period of estrangement. “When T.I. was dating Bernice Burgos he hired a bodyguard for her for the same reasons. Now that Tiny’s getting the same treatment Bernice once got it makes her feel like she’s won that war, she’s getting the last laugh over Bernice,” our source reveals.

That means Tip is going to be getting some sexy bedroom action as a thank you for being so protective over his wife. “It sounds crazy, but hiring this bodyguard was the most romantic thing T.I. could have done as far as Tiny’s concerned. He will be getting rewarded in the bedroom for it in a big way,” our insider adds. Wow, T.I. sure knows how to turn on his woman!