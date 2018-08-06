‘The Bachelorette’ Finale: See Photos Of Becca, Blake & Garrett In Season 14’s Final Episode

Finale night is here for season 14 of ‘The Bachelorette’! Check out all the epic photos of Becca Kufrin and her final two suitors here!

Becca Kufrin has a big decision to make on the Aug. 6 finale of The Bachelorette — will she choose Blake Horstmann or Garrett Yrigoyen!? Photos from the finale were released before the episode aired, and it looks like Becca continues to have an amazing connection with BOTH guys! In the pics, she’s seen making out with Blake and Garrett, while also sharing intimate moments with both of them on romantic dates. From the photos alone, it’s impossible to decide who she has more chemistry and a deeper connection with. It truly appears that she’s SO invested in both relationships!

For her dates with Blake and Garrett during the finale, Becca rocks beachy looks, putting her amazing figure on display in two different bikinis. Pics of her with Blake show the pair strolling down the beach and sharing a passionate kiss in the ocean while the sun is setting behind them. With Garrett, Becca spends the day on a boat, and after they spend some time cozying up on-board, they jump into the water for some goofing around (and kissing, of course)! Then, for the rose ceremony, Becca wears a gorgeous white, beaded dress. Her gowns have been on-point all season long, and this might be her most stunning look yet.

Photos also show Blake and Garrett picking out engagement rings with Neil Lane, although, obviously, only one of the guys will get a chance to propose. Before the show aired, Becca confirmed that she IS happily engaged, so there will definitely be a super romantic proposal. Unfortunately, the guy Becca doesn’t pick will be heartbroken and sent home without a chance to pop the question.

Click through the gallery above to check out epic photos from the finale, which we’ll be updating all episode long!