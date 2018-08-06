Rosie O’Donnell Slams Trump’s Attacks On The Media: ‘When Someone Dies, Maybe He’ll Shut Up’

Rosie O’Donnell made an appearance on MSNBC’s ‘The Beat’ on Aug. 6 and spoke her mind about how she thinks Donald Trump’s continuous attacks on the media are encouraging more violence.

Rosie O’Donnell, 56, gave a highly opinionated interview about President Donald Trump‘s negative words about the media on MSNBC’s The Beat on Aug. 6 and she pointed out some potentially dangerous outcomes that his actions could cause. After host Ari Melber showed Rosie a clip of Donald bashing the press at a rally, it didn’t take her long to comment on whether or not she’s concerned about what he tells others. “You know, when someone dies, maybe he’ll shut up,” she said. “When someone dies, maybe he’ll shut up.” CHECK OUT ROSIE’S INTERVIEW HERE.

The former talk show host went on to explain her thoughts and how she thinks Donald is encouraging violence. “He’s doing dog whistles everyday, and he’s shouting out to people who try to fight off their own internal racism — he’s encouraging them,” she continued. “When he goes after LeBron James, are you kidding me? On the day after he opens a school in Ohio?…It’s crazy to me, the people that he attacks. Someone will get hurt. Someone will die. And someone did. Heather [Heyer] died at one of those rallies. How many more people are gonna have to die before we realize what a horrible bully pulpit he has? No president has ever used it the way he has. It’s been a disgrace to democracy, our standing in the world, what America is about, and will return to being as soon as he’s out.”

When she referred to LeBron, Rosie was of course talking about Donald’s slamming tweet from this weekend. In the tweet, he implied that the basketball player wasn’t smart when he gave an interview about the school he just opened for underprivileged children. In the interview, he talked about how he feels Donald has used sports to separate people and it seemed to provoke Donald to write the nasty tweet.