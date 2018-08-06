Rachel Robinson: ‘The Challenge’ Star & Her Wife Expecting Baby #3 – It’s A Girl

Oh, baby! Rachel’s got a new challenge coming her way — her wife, Natalie Gee, is pregnant with their third baby girl. See their sweet announcement here!

Just when we thought Rachel Robinson‘s family couldn’t get any cuter, The Challenge star, 35, announced that her wife Natalie Gee is pregnant with their third child. Yay! The cute couple already have twin baby boys, Jesse and Jack, who have been melting our hearts since they were born ten months ago. Adding a third little one to the mix will mean having three little ones under two-years-old, but we know these two are up to the challenge! Rachel couldn’t have sounded more grateful in her Instagram announcement. “It’s official, we are having a girl,” she wrote. “I would like to thank my wife for giving us the girl. I would like to thank our boys in advance for being the best big brothers & I would like to thank you for all your support. It takes a village. Gee-Robinson party of 5.” That has a nice ring to it, doesn’t it?

But even cuter than her caption was the photo that The Challenge star posted along with it. She’s standing outside with her preggo wife, one hand on her baby bump while the other holds one of her sweet sons up on her shoulder. Natalie has their other baby boy in her arms and a huge smile on her face. We can barely handle how adorable they are as a family of four, which means we are going to lose it when their little girl joins the fam. But we won’t be surprised — these two are always wowing us with cute pics. Who could forget the time they revealed their twin boys to the world and also announced that they had gotten married in the same sentence? “I would like to introduce you to Jesse and Jack Gee-Robinson,” Rachel wrote at the time. “The world is brighter, this life has more meaning, oh & we got married today.”

Wondering how they’re going to beat that announcement once baby number three arrives? We’re sure Rachel and Natalie will find a way.

So congratulations to these guys and their growing fam! They’re heading into such a busy chapter — did we already mention that they have three dogs? — but we’re wishing them the best of luck.