Priyanka Chopra Dances & Cheers On Rumored Fiance Nick Jonas At His Show

Priyanka Chopra was caught on video cheering for her rumored fiance, Nick Jonas, at one of his concerts over the weekend! Fans spotted the actress dancing and yelling in a crowd at MTV’s Spotlight in Singapore and you have to see it!

Couples that root for each other, stay together! — Priyanka Chopra, 36, was spotted dancing and cheering for her rumored fiance, Nick Jonas, 25, during his live performance over the weekend! The singer put on quite the show for excited fans at MTV Spotlight in Singapore over the weekend, and his No. 1 fan, Priyanka was front and center. Nick performed alongside other acts, including, Alessia Cara, CL and the Sam Willows, Afgan and Slot Machine for the main event, and he had his girl right by his side.

Fans were screaming while Nick was up on stage, and the cheers only got louder when his hit, “Chains” began. Priyanka joined in on the roars and added some dance moves of her own when an excited fan caught her in the crowd. “Priyanka Chopra is here holy sh-t so cute,” the fan captioned the video of the Quantico actress. Watch Priyanka cheer on her younger beau in all white in the video below!

As you may know, news of the couple’s reported engagement rocked the internet on July 27. Nick reportedly closed down a Tiffany & Co. store to purchase an engagement ring for the actress earlier this month. The couple apparently got engaged just on Priyanka’s 36th birthday (July 18), while they were in London together. However, neither Nick nor Priyanka has addressed or confirmed the engagement news.

#hyperplay PRIYANKA CHOPRA WAS HERE HYPING NICK JONAS UP HOW CUTE pic.twitter.com/nck7x6KFMy — 🤪 (@jjinwoos) August 5, 2018

While details involving the alleged nuptials have yet to be revealed, Priyanka’s BFF, the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, 36, reportedly gave her the stamp of approval to marry Nick.

Although they’ve only been dating for a few months, Nick and Priyanka have been inseparable. They’ve been jet-setting all over the world, having already traveled to India, where he met her family, Brazil for one of Nick’s music gigs, and more lavish places.

Priyanka and Nick were first seen together (one year before their reported engagement) when he took her as his date to the Met Gala in May 2017. They walked the red carpet at the annual ball in New York City, and, who knew that they’d reportedly be engaged just one year later?

After their Met Gala debut, rumors started to swirl that Nick and Priyanka were dating. And, they didn’t mind fueling the speculation by flirting on social media in June. The two stepped out for the first time together that same month. And, the rest if history!