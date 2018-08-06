Pink Rushed To The Hospital & Forced To Cancel Concert In Sydney — Is She Ok?

Pink was taken to the hospital twice in 2 days & had to cancel her concert in Syndey on Aug. 6! Find out if she’s OK right here!

This sounds pretty terrifying! Pink recently was rushed to the hospital not once, but twice in the last two days. After being admitted on Aug. 5 for dehydration, she was readmitted to the hospital on Aug. 6 where doctors diagnosed her with a gastric virus. As a result, her Sydney concert planned for this evening has subsequently been canceled. In a statement, Live Nation informed concert-goers of the cancellation: “On medical advice P!nk’s performance scheduled for this evening (August 6) at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena has been postponed… Pink was admitted to Hospital in Sydney on Sunday night, suffering from dehydration. She was treated and discharged. She was readmitted to hospital today and diagnosed with a gastric virus. On medical advice Pink will remain in hospital overnight, continuing her treatment and recovery. A further announcement will be made in due course.” We wish Pink a speedy recovery!

So far, Pink’s tour has been going off without a hitch though! On May 31, she gave all of her fans who have major nostalgia for the ’00s everything they wanted by inviting Gwen Stefani on stage at the Staples Center in Los Angles. Together, they pulled an incredible duet of No Doubt’s “Just A Girl”, and we were so here for it!

Back in April, Pink received a huge accolade — being named People’s most beautiful woman of 2018. “She’s a performer, mother and role model whose honesty, humor, confidence and sheer star power make her one of the most beloved and fascinating entertainers on the planet,” People’s Editor-in-Chief gushed.

