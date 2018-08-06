Noah Cyrus Gushes Over Her MCM Lil Xan — Are They Getting Serious?

Noah Cyrus took to Instagram on Aug. 6 to show a little love to rumored beau Lil Xan in a post that totally admitted she has a crush on him.

Noah Cyrus, 18, isn’t being shy about her admiration for rumored new 21-year-old boyfriend Lil Xan! The singer took the time to post a close-up pic of Xan to her Instagram on Aug. 6 and she praised him by calling him her man crush monday! “man crush mondayyyyyyyyyyyyyy ❤️❤️❤️ (had to post and b annoying cus its the sickest pic ever ok bye),” her captioned for the black and white pic read. If we had any doubts about these two being more than just friends, we think it’s safe to put them to rest after Noah’s supportive post!

Rumors about a romance between Noah and Xan first started after Noah first posted a PDA-filled pic at the end of July and followed up with another set a couple days later. In each one, the young lovebirds looked as happy as could be and we couldn’t be more thrilled for them! It’s always great to see when two people click and that definitely seems to be the case with Noah and Xan.

In addition to the cozy photos, Xan recently made headlines for posting some public messages about girls on his Instagram story. “Girls lie for clout. Anything you see in the near future is fabricated lies from someone who wants attention,” one of the rapper’s posts read. He also went on to say that guys do the same thing. We’re not sure if he was referring to a certain girl or the posts were just random rants, but it got some major attention and many believe it could have been directed at his porn star ex-girlfriend, Riley Ried.

We’re not sure how serious Noah and Xan are right now but we look forward to more adorable pics and loving messages between them!