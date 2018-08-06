NeNe Leakes is back and looking better than ever, judging from an incredibly sexy picture she shared on Aug. 5! We can’t believe how much weight she’s lost. You go, girl.



NeNe Leakes, 50, looks happier than ever in a new photo she posted on Instagram on Aug. 5. And we can see why! The Real Housewives of Atlanta star showed off her hot, slimmer body in a black lace bra and shorts, which she topped off with a matching fur-trim night gown. So hot, right? But sexy lingerie aside, we couldn’t help noticing her super flat stomach and firm thighs. Could she have lost some weight? The reality star appears to be in bliss over her new body, especially after working so hard to take care of her husband Gregg Leakes, 63. She announced on June 13 that he had cancer, but informed Instagram the next day that it was removed.

NeNe’s clearly redeemed on her good karma. Her apparent weight loss can possibly be accredited to focusing a considerable amount of her attention towards her husband’s recovery. This lifestyle shift also led to a diet shift for not just Gregg, but his wife as well. “Cancer patients rely on support a great deal! With that said, Gregg has switched his diet to Vegan and I’m supporting his efforts so I’ve given up all meat and considers myself a Pescatarian,” NeNe wrote in an Instagram post on June 30. “It wasn’t even hard for me! I just said, I’M DONE but i need a little seafood in my life.”

Just because NeNe’s eating more vegetables and seafood dishes doesn’t necessarily mean she’s on a diet, however. She even seemed to call out those who are counting their calories! The RHOA cast member posted a humorous Instagram on Aug. 2 that read, “People don’t want to hear about your diet. Just shut up, eat your lettuce, and be sad.”

Noted, NeNe! Next time we attempt a diet, we’ll just update friends via a hot fitness picture instead of moping over our greens.