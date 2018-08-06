Is Maci Bookout Pregnant After Miscarriage? Her Friends Say She’s ‘Absolutely Glowing’

‘Teen Mom OG’ star Maci Bookout ignited pregnancy rumors the other day when she was spotted with what looked like a baby bump, and now friends are saying she’s ‘glowing!’ Is she pregnant!?

Just days after fans went crazy thinking that Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout may be pregnant with her fourth baby, we’re hearing that she’s ‘absolutely glowing’ and is, indeed, expecting! “Maci hasn’t gone public with a pregnancy confirmation yet, but she’s absolutely glowing, and nobody has seen her and Taylor this happy in ages,” a source close to the reality star and her husband Taylor McKinney told HollywoodLife.com. “All of Maci’s friends are keeping their fingers crossed that she will be making an announcement any day now, but it’s understandable that she wants to wait until her third trimester has passed, given past circumstances.” The “past circumstance” is in reference to Maci’s heartbreaking miscarriage, which she revealed occurred in 2017.

“When Maci suffered a miscarriage after Mav, she really wasn’t sure that she ever wanted to risk trying for another child again, as losing the baby was such a traumatic ordeal—but, in the end, Maci and Taylor decided to leave it up to God, and if he chose to bless them with another baby then so be it,” the insider continued. Maci discussed the tragic loss on Teen Mom OG this season and told Taylor she didn’t plan to get pregnant again and would rather adopt. However, she added she was open to the idea of conceiving naturally, but would want it to happen soon. “If you seriously want to have another baby, then I’ll do it. But I still want to adopt too. And if that’s really what you want naturally, I want to do it now,” she told Taylor. Well, according to this source, they’ll be adding to their clan of three: Maverick, 2, Bentley, 9, and Jayde, 3!