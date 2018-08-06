Kourtney Kardashian Brag’s SHE’s The ‘Prettiest’ Sister After Kim Slams Her: See Scathing Twitter Fight

As Kourtney and Kim Kardashian’s blowout fight aired on ‘KUWTK’ Aug. 5, the ladies continued to go at it on Twitter — and things got pretty ugly. Will they EVER be able to get past this!?

Kourtney Kardashian and Kim Kardashian exploded on one another during the Keeping Up With the Kardashians premiere, which was filmed last October, and the drama spilled over onto Twitter when it aired Aug. 5. The feud began when Kim scheduled a photoshoot for the family’s Christmas card, but the sisters couldn’t agree on a date and time due to their busy schedules. Kim felt Kourt should work around her schedule because it was filled with work commitments and meetings, but Kourtney refused to budge and wanted the family to accommodate her so she could be home early with her kids. Kim said some pretty hateful things to her sister, calling her out for not having a business of her own and even saying she’s the “least interesting” sister to look at.

That comment really hit Kourt in the gut, and she broke down in tears over the argument. Clearly, it still has an affect on her all these months later, because when one fan tweeted at her, “It’s tough being the prettiest one,” she responded, “That’s a fact.” Whoa, so is Kourt now dissing her sisters by saying she’s better looking than them?! The Twitter drama between Kim and Kourt, with Khloe Kardashian also getting involved, got pretty insane during the episode. Kourtney continued to defend her decision to put being a mom first, which offended Kim because she thought her sister was insinuating that Kim wasn’t a good mom.

“I wasn’t wanting MORE work, I already felt spread thin,” Kourtney explained in a tweet to Kim. “Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you.” Meanwhile, she also called out Khloe after the youngest of the three siblings tweeted, “I just wanted peace.” Clearly, Kourt didn’t believe that, because she wrote, “Khloe, let’s be honest here.”

And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you! https://t.co/3bApFwwjcr — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 6, 2018

The back and forth went on for quite a bit, but at the end of the day, the sisters all agreed on one thing: They’ll always have each other’s backs in the end, even if they’re not getting along. “We’re ride or die,” Kourtney confirmed. “But I don’t accept the way we criticize and judge each other anymore. My personal growth doesn’t allow it.” Kim added, “Don’t get it twisted. Me, Kourtney and Khloe are GOOD! ALWAYS!!!!!!!!! Never question that!”

The episode ended with Kim and Kourt still on awkward terms as Kim celebrated her baby shower. Well into the event, Kourtney still hadn’t shown up, but it looks like we’ll have to wait until next week to see if she skips out altogether. Meanwhile, Kourtney recently admitted that her tension with Kim and Khloe remains “ongoing,” which was clearly made evident by their feud on Twitter. CAN WE JUST END THE DRAMA!?!?!