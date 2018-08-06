Kim Kardashian Flaunts Curves In Thong Bikini & Yeezy’s In Bed Amid Fight With Kourtney

Now, this is one way to model shoes. Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to show off the new Yeezy Butter 350s, but it was her assets that overtook the entire shot! She modeled the shoes in nothing but a thong bikini!

Kim Kardashian, 37, is turning up the sex appeal in a new photo, amid her ongoing feud with sister Kourtney, 39! Kim put her assets on display (literally) in a super sexy thong bikini, while modeling her husband Kanye West‘s latest Yeezy sneaker, “Butter 350s”. The mother of three took to Instagram on the same day she and Kourt went at it on Twitter over their feud on the Keeping Up With The Kardashians premiere (August 5). “Like butter,” Kim captioned the sultry snap of her laying in bed. Her dark hair was down and wavy as it draped over her arm in the photo. Check it out below!

While Kim is no stranger to steamy bed selfies, the reality star’s post comes at a time where all eyes are on her next social media move. After last night’s premiere of KUWTK, she and Kourtney — who feuded on the season 14 premiere over a photoshoot — took their argument to Twitter. And, Khloe Kardashian, 34, even jumped in! The Twitter blowout began when Kourt stirred the pot, tweeting, “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother.” Kim was less than thrilled over Kourt’s tweet, replying, “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Kourt then pulled out the defense in return, writing: “And i do. But i wasn’t wanting MORE work, i already felt spread thin. Being a good mother also has different meaning to each of us. You’re an amazing mother, I’m not taking that away from you.” Khloe — who Kourt said during the premiere, she wasn’t as close with anymore — tweeted that she “just wanted peace,” while live tweeting the show. Kourt clapped back at her later on and called her bluff, writing, “Khloe let’s be honest here.” Khloé hit back with, “What the f—k does that mean?? I didn’t want peace??”

The K-fam definitely brought the drama for their season 15 premiere. The episode, which centered around the heavily teased fight, started after Kourtney refused to change her schedule to accommodate the annual family Christmas card shoot that Kim had planned. Kourtney’s excuse was that she wanted to spend time with her kids, Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3, instead of sitting at the shoot for an extended period of time. Well, Kim didn’t like that.

“No one wants you in the f—king shoot. Get the f—k out of here and go,” Kim said during the premiere. “I need Kourtney to not be so f—king annoying with a stick up her a-s like she f—king runs this s—t because she doesn’t. She’s the least exciting to look at.” Now, that was harsh.

Despite the escalated feud, Kim and Khloe both took to Twitter after the episode aired to insist that things are good between the sisters. Kourtney also told a fan on Twitter that she and her sisters are “ride or die.”