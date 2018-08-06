Kim Kardashian Lying Down On A Bed Gets Turned Into Hilarious Memes & Some Are NSFW

In less than nine hours, Kim Kardashian’s attempt to promote the Yeezy Butter 350 sneakers has blown up into dozens of hilarious memes. See our top picks, here!

Once again, the Internet has turned Kim Kardashian, 37, into a meme sensation. In an Aug. 6 Instagram picture of her lying down on a bed, Kim was just innocently advertising husband Kanye West’s fashion line in a not-so-innocent bikini, but the Yeezy 350 Butter sneakers on her feet failed to grab the attention of fans. Instead, they noticed Kim’s face and body pose more – she looked like an opossum playing dead! Or rather, Woody when Andy walked into his room in Toy Story, as multiple people on Twitter have compared her pose to. One Instagram user excellently put it, “Kim Kardashian out here taking the meme game to the next level.” We’d like to add that this text was placed over a side-by-side comparison of Kim and the fallen-over elderly woman from the Life Alert commercial.

“When you’re waiting for him to get the towel,” another Instagram user wrote in a more NSFW meme of Kim’s bedroom photo. Seriously, the list of metaphors goes on. There are pictures of the chalk outlines seen at crime scenes, Kim break dancing and her finishing the San Francisco Marathon. We just hope Kim doesn’t get offended by these memes becaus she’s been having a rough past 24 hours on social media. On Aug. 5, her sister Kourtney Kardashian, 34, tweeted, “We all have our own priorities. Mine is being a mother. # KUWTK.” Kim interpreted this as an attack and replied, “And mine is not? The shoot was with our kids!!!!! My #1 priority is being a mother as well and I can work too, so can you!”

Kim’s claws were still out the next day. After someone tweeted that Kendall Jenner, 22, was “despicable” and “sadistic” following the Aug. 5 news that her dog allegedly bit a young girl, Kim wasn’t going to let a stranger online bully her little sister. “Do u know Kendall? She’s the complete opposite & is the most generous, compassionate person I know! Her being standoffish is anxiety that paralyzes her which u take as rude!” Kim replied, and the user has since deleted the scathing tweet. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star added, “Only a despicable, entitled, unsympathetic, sadistic, uncharitable self-absorbed human would write this tweet.”

We hope after seeing these memes, Kim could take a breather and have a laugh. After all, this isn’t her first meme rodeo.