Is Khloe Kardashian Furious Over Tristan Thompson’s Lunch Date With 3 Mystery Women? The Truth

Is Khloe Kardashian ready to forgive boyfriend Tristan Thompson over his suspicious lunch with three mystery women? Our source EXCLUSIVELY spills!

Khloe Kardashian’s feelings have been revealed concerning Tristan Thompson’s controversial lunch outing in Toronto on Aug. 4! Did his dining experience with three unidentified women, alongside former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate LeBron James, 33, make Tristan lose all the progress he’s made towards regaining Koko’s trust? Cake and balloons might not be enough to make up for this latest mishap, but we learn this isn’t the end for Khloe and Tristan! “Khloe’s demanding the truth about exactly who the women are that Tristan was out with, but she is not furious over this, people need to chill,” a Kardashian insider EXCLUSIVELY shares with HollywoodLife.com. “I mean this was out in the open during the day, clearly Tristan wasn’t trying to hide anything. Plus LeBron was there and Khloe knows he’s loyal to his wife so that also puts her mind at ease.”

And what does sister Kim Kardashian, 37, think about Khloe’s decision to not lose all chill? “Surprisingly [Khloe] has Kim’s full support,” our insider adds. “Kim is on team Tristan for this one and has advised Khloe to stay in her happy place and not let all the gossip mess with her head.” Tristan will be relieved to hear this, considering his and Kim’s rocky past. As we’ve told you, Kim showed no mercy towards the Los Angeles Lakers’ newest addition for hurting her sister, who gave birth to Tristan’s daughter True Thompson on April 12, just days after his alleged cheating scandal emerged. Kim revealed her family’s reaction to Tristan’s reported infidelity towards his then-pregnant girlfriend was “so f***ed up,” in an April 30 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. This didn’t please Khloe’s baby daddy, as a source close to Tristan EXCLUSIVELY shared with us that he was “furious” she called him out so publicly.

Fast forward to August: Tristan unblocked Kim on Instagram and Khloe publicly gushed over his surprise gifts via an Instagram Story on Aug. 3. So it looks like Khloe’s not ready to overlook all the work her and Tristan have done to repair their relationship and raise True side-by-side!

We can see why Khloe’s keeping her calm, judging from the picture above. As you can see, this is a photo of a daytime lunch — out in the open. It’s not security camera footage, showing Tristan getting frisky with other women at a night club!

HollywoodLife.com has reached out to Khloe’s rep for additional comments.