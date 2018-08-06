Kendall Jenner Reveals She Nearly Had A ‘Mental Breakdown’ In 2017: I Almost Went’ Crazy’

Poor Kendall Jenner! The model revealed in the new issue of ‘LOVE’ that she went through such a tough time in 2017 that she briefly paused her modeling career. What happened?

You could be rich, famous, beautiful, talented, accomplished — the whole gamut — but mental anguish doesn’t care about that. Kendall Jenner learned that firsthand in 2017, she said, when the stress of her career apparently wore her down to her breaking point. “Last season I didn’t do any shows,” she told LOVE Magazine in their 20th issue. “Just ‘cause I was working in LA and I was like ‘Oof, I can’t right now – I’m gonna go crazy.’ I was on the verge of a mental breakdown.”

Kendall didn’t elaborate on exactly what caused her so much stress during the interview, but 2017 definitely was an eventful year for the Kardashian and Jenner family. It started with major drama. The Kardashian-West family was dealing with Kanye West‘s recovery after a mental health emergency in late 2016 — which happened almost immediately after Kim Kardashian was robbed at gunpoint in Paris. Kendall was with her sister during that trip to France. It was a tumultuous time for the entire family. Add to that, Kendall’s beloved big brother Rob Kardashian was embroiled in a bitter end to his relationship with former fiancée Blac Chyna.

They had a new baby girl, Dream Kardashian, and after years of crippling agoraphobia and depression, he had finally found happiness. That was all being taken away from him again. Another relationship ended in the family. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick called it quits for good, though they managed to keep it cordial as they started to date other people — Younes Bendjima and Sofia Richie, respectively — and coparent their three kids.

Caitlyn Jenner, of course, published her highly controversial memoir in 2017, as well. The book divided the whole family after it repeatedly criticized her ex (and their mother) Kris Jenner. Kendall and Kylie Jenner were torn between protecting Kris and siding with their father, whom they love very much. It was a disaster from beginning to end, and things are still tense with Cait. There was some happy news in the family, though, albeit stressful. Both Kylie and Khloe Kardashian were pregnant, but hiding the news from the world! So, you can see how Kendall was stressed all year! Hopefully, she’s feeling better now.