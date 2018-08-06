Kendall Jenner Suffered ‘Terrifying’ Panic Attacks & Sleep Paralysis From Anxiety: How She Copes

Kendall Jenner has been open about her battle with anxiety and and panick attacs. We’ve got details on how she’s coping with the crippling condition.

Kendall Jenner has been an open book when it comes to dealing with anxiety and scary sleep paralysis. She just revealed how crippling anxiety caused her to temporarily quit doing runway shows. The model wants fans to know there should not be a stigma about mental health issues. “Kendall has always strived to be open and honest about her mental health struggles, she thinks there should be no shame attached to the issue, and that it should be treated no differently to physical health problems. Kendall’s very aware that she’s a role model for young and impressionable teenage girls, and having been that age herself not so long ago, she remembers how overwhelming life can feel sometimes, and how important it is to talk to somebody if you feel like you can’t cope or you need help,” a source close to the 22-year-old tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Kendall’s biggest issue has always been anxiety, and there’s been times in her life when she’s suffered full on panic attacks, and that’s truly terrifying. At one point, Kendall’s anxiety got so bad that it was even affecting how she was sleeping, causing her to experience sleep paralysis. That was kind of the turning point for Kendall, she knew she had to get a grip on her anxiety there and then, before it ruined her life completely, and that’s when she started teaching herself how to mange anxiety, and some coping mechanisms,” our insider continues.

“Now, Kendall’s way better than she used to be, she can usually recognize the signs of her anxiety starting to build, and then cut it off before it turns into a full-blown panic attack, by employing one of the coping mechanisms, like focusing on her breathing, or practicing mindfulness,” our source reveals. Kendall tells Love magazine in their latest issue that she took a season off from runway modeling in 2017, revealing while she was home working in LA she felt, “‘I’m gonna go crazy.’ I was on the verge of a mental breakdown.” She didn’t elaborate on what triggered her anxiety.

“Kendall leads an incredibly stressful life, and the past year was an overly emotionally taxing time her entire family. Kendall is probably the most compassionate and empathetic out of all the siblings, even though she’s not usually at the centre of all the drama — she tends to absorb all of their angst and emotion though, and that ends up really taking a toll on her. Luckily though, Kendall is emotionally mature enough to be able to put her hands up and say ‘I can’t deal with this’ and to give herself time off to recuperate. Considering she’s still only 22, Kendall really is a remarkable young woman, and in many ways, she’s more grown up than any of her older sisters,” our insider adds.