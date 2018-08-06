Kenan Thompson Welcomes Baby #2 With Wife Christina Evangeline – It’s A Girl

Just look at Kenan’s family grow! The ‘Saturday Night Live’ star and his wife Christina are now the proud parents of a second baby girl. Get all the details on their newborn here!

Sounds like congratulations are in order! Kenan Thompson, 40, and his wife Christina Evangeline, 29, just welcomed their second baby girl to the world, Gianna Michelle, according to TMZ. Gianna is their second daughter, and her initials match those of her older sis, Georgia Marie, who was born back in 2014. How sweet is that little detail? Gianna was born on Tuesday, July 31st, just four days after Christina posted a pic of her baby bump in a black dress to Instagram with the caption, “I’m usually private when it comes to these personal things, but we have less than 5 days until this little girl is due and I am just TEW excited.” And now that newborn is here, arriving at 6 lbs., 6 oz. We bet she and Kenan are just over the moon — double the daughters equals double the cuteness!

The Saturday Night Live star married his model wife in 2011, and while they were on their own for a few years, they’ve grown to a family of four and seem to be loving every second. In fact, during a May People interview, Kenan said that Georgia always cracks him up. “She makes us laugh, really,” he admitted. “She’s the funny one. I try to make them laugh, but I think they’ve heard enough from me, just from watching the show.” By the sounds of it, Kenan and Christina’s newborn just joined a super silly household. What a lucky little lady! But while we’d love to see a pic of this fun fam now that they’ve got a new addition, they tend to keep things private. So for now, we’ll just have to imagine what a blast they’re all having together.

This exciting news, combined with Kenan’s first Emmy nom in early July, makes for an unbeatable month, if you ask us. Blessings on blessings — sending him our congrats times two!