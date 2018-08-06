‘The Bachelorette’: JoJo Fletcher & Becca Tilley Convinced Garrett Will Be Becca’s Final Pick

Ahead of ‘The Bachelorette’ finale, franchise alums JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley revealed their predictions for Becca Kufrin’s final pick. Here’s why they’re certain it’s Garrett, not Blake!

Becca Kufrin will choose between Blake Horstmann and Garretty Yrigoyen on The Bachelorette finale Aug. 6, but before the episode airs, former contestants, JoJo Fletcher and Becca Tilley revealed who they think will be the winner. “I mean, it could be Blake, but I think it feels like everyone thinks it’s going to be Garrett,” Becca T. admitted at the Stacy’s Girls’ Night in event. “He was the first impression rose.” JoJo jumped in to add that, on the last three seasons of The Bachelorette, the person who got the first impression rose went on to win the whole season.

“I know that Blake is a favorite,” JoJo revealed. “[Her final two] are strong and I think she really likes both of them. I think people really like both of them. But like I said, I picked my first impression rose, and the Bachelorettes before me did and after me, so I lean towards Garrett. It’s all about the numbers here!” Of course, JoJo is still happily engaged to her pick on The Bachelorette, Jordan Rodgers, and during the interview, she admitted that they still haven’t set a wedding date, despite getting engaged in 2016. “Jordan and I are still super happy and very much in love,” she confirmed. “It doesn’t mean anything has changed, but we are just enjoying our relationship and when the timing is right and it feels perfect for us, we will do it!”

Before JoJo, Kaitlyn Bristowe was the Bachelorette. She’s still engaged to Shawn Booth, but they also have not confirmed any definite plans to walk down the aisle. JoJo’s successor, Rachel Lindsay, is also still enjoying the engagement phase of her relationship with her winner, Bryan Abasolo.

The Bachelorette finale airs on Aug. 6 at 8:00 p.m. on ABC. After that, we’ll know which guy puts a ring on Becca’s finger so she can be added to this awesome list of women preparing for a wedding!