‘Counting On’ Recap: Jinger & Jeremy’s Emotional Pregnancy Announcement

Joe and Kendra weren’t the only ones with exciting news on this week’s episode of ‘Counting On.’ Get all the details on the sweet way Jinger and Jeremy announced they were expecting!

Looks like two pregnancy announcements weren’t enough for Counting On this week. After Joe and Kendra Duggar showed their family their new nursery to reveal that they were expecting, Jinger Duggar and her husband Jeremy Vuolo followed right in their footsteps to top off this packed episode! Because what could be more exciting than back-to-back babies? But instead of telling the Duggar fam that they had a little one on the way, the couple told Jeremy’s parents first while on a trip to his hometown in Pennsylvania.

It was such a sweet moment! Jinger and Jeremy were sitting at the table when Jeremy handed his mom a gift he’d brought from Texas. Inside the little box was a pair of red shoes with a note asking Grandma and Grandpa to hold onto them until the baby arrived. Even though Jeremy’s mom initially thought her son had addressed the gift to the wrong person, she became so emotional when she realized she was the grandma in the note. Aw! “These are precious,” she said, holding the shoes. “I can’t wait until there’s somebody in them.” And after having a chance to marinate on the big news, her husband stroked his beard and said, “I’ve got plenty of gray so I’m certainly ready to be a grandfather.”

Of course, Jeremy’s parents weren’t the only ones who were excited! Even though Jinger had been experiencing “a lot of morning sickness in the early weeks,” she was feeling better. “I’m really excited to be a mom,” she said, and she’s excited for Jeremy to be a dad, as well. “Jeremy is very natural with kids, so given our current circumstance, that’s a very good thing.”

Jeremy was able to show off his kid skills at the gala he and Jinger were in town to attend. Since his mom runs a music nonprofit for incarcerated kids, SWAN — Scaling Walls A Note At A Time — Jeremy emceed the event and hung out with the little ones afterward. He even got down on the floor to show off perfect pushup form.

With Joe and Kendra also expecting, that seems like enough material for one episode, right? Wrong! Joy and Austin tried to get some work done on their new house before their baby arrives, and Josiah and Lindsay continued their courtship with two chaperoned dates. Never a dull moment with the Duggars!