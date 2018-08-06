Jennifer Aniston Feels Horrible About Brad Pitt’s Custody Battle With Angelina Jolie

Jennifer Aniston is #TeamBrad when it comes to his ongoing custody battle with Angelina Jolie over their six beautiful children together. Find out why she’s taking his side!

Brad Pitt, 54 and Angelina Jolie, 43, are currently in an arduous custody battle over their six children. And naturally, Pitt’s first ex-wife, actress Jennifer Aniston, is said to be feeling horrible upon hearing the news. She is also said to be taking Pitt’s side. “Jen is feeling horrible for the fight Brad is involved in over custody of the kids with Angelina. Jen can’t imagine what it must be like to fight with someone as powerful as Angelina over your own kids. Knowing Brad as well as she does, Jen is in agony over the pain Brad must be going through fighting with his ex just to be with his own kids. Jen thinks it is shameful that Angelina can not be more mature, put the kids needs first, and compromise with Brad on this important decision,” a source close to Jen tells HollywoodLife.com.

Brad and Angelina announced their divorce back in September 2016. While the divorce appeared to be moving along amicably, things took a nasty turn in June of 2018. A judge reportedly ruled that Jolie could lose primary custody of their six children — Maddox, Shiloh, Zahara, Vivienne, Pax and Knox. The reason for that ruling was due to the fact that Jolie was allegedly denying Pitt adequate time with their children. A temporary joint custody agreement was reached but Pitt wants that agreement to become permanent.

And as we just recently learned, Angelina is scared that losing her kids could become a reality. “Angelina loves her kids more than anything in the world and that is why she has been fighting so hard for custody. It was a long, challenging journey to adopt some of her kids and it would be her nightmare if she lost custody of them,” another source told us.

It doesn’t sound like a fun time for anyone, but it’s interesting to hear that Jen has taken Brad’s side.