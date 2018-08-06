Hilary Duff Bares Bikini Baby Bump In Sweet Pool Picture With Son — See Pic

Sun’s out, bump’s out! Hilary enjoyed some pool time with her son Luca this weekend and had her beautiful bump on full display in a black bathing suit. Take a look!

What’s the best poolside accessory? Not round sunglasses or layered necklaces — although Hilary Duff, 30, rocked both of those this weekend — but a baby bump! The pregnant Younger star was hanging with her 6-year-old son Luca Comrie by the pool this weekend and looked incredible in a black bikini that bared her belly. She posted a photo of the two of them relaxing on a lounge chair, and while Luca was resting in a shadow, Hilary was absolutely glowing in the sun. With a book in one hand and a super cute two-piece on, the soon-to-be momma of two was the epitome of relaxation. “Max relax,” she captioned the photo, along with a couple of flower emojis. She went on to post a poolside selfie with a friend, as well as another shot of her son “sun tired/swim tired/life tired/photo tired.”

The only person missing from their relaxing weekend? Her boyfriend Matthew Koma, 31. But don’t worry, they’re all good! Hilary even posted a pic of her baby daddy petting a dog in the middle of her poolside pics and wrote, “Missing this part of our pack.” She and the musician announced that they were expecting in June, just one day after Hilary’s sister Haylie Duff gave birth to her second baby girl, and they are SO excited. “We made a baby girl!” Matthew captioned his announcement photo. “She will be as beautiful and sweet as her mother…@hilaryduff another incredible chapter begins.” Aw! Since then, these two have been sharing their journey with fans on social media, whether they’re comparing their stomach size in elevators or taking selfies on dates.

Hilary even shared a bare baby bump pic in July and got real about pregnancy. “The boobs are big the belly is big the body is big,” she shared. “Man… pregnancy is hard. Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special.”

🌺 Max relax 🌺 A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Aug 4, 2018 at 2:45pm PDT

No doubt, pregnancy hasn’t been a walk in the park for Hilary, so we’re so glad she was able to get some R&R this weekend with her little guy. We love that she’s getting alone time with him before she gives birth — it won’t be long before Luca has to share his mom with his little sis!