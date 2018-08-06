‘After The Final Rose’: Garrett Admits He Thought He’d Lose Becca Over Instagram Scandal

In his first interview since being called out for liking ‘hurtful’ social media posts, Garrett Yrigoyen opened up about the situation and profusely apologized for his past behavior on ‘After the Final Rose.’

Becca Kufrin and Garrett Yrigoyen got engaged on The Bachelorette finale, and they appeared for the first time as an official couple during the live After the Final Rose show on Aug. 6. When season 14 of The Bachelorette first started airing, Garrett immediately came under fire for liking some offensive posts on social media, and he finally got a chance to fully explain himself and apologize in person on the after show. He also admitted that he did briefly think he might lose Becca over the scandal, because the posts he liked went against things she believed in.

“I was really worried, but I feel like she knew who I was as a person and that I didn’t stand behind those likes and that I was a better person than i was presenting on my social media,” Garrett explained. “She believed in that and, like I said, I’m sorry. She knows I didn’t mean to hurt or offend anybody. It made us stronger as a couple.” Becca said she never considered leaving Garrett just because of his Instagram likes, but confirmed that they had lengthy conversations about it after the story went viral.

In case you didn’t follow this story when it first broke earlier this summer, Garrett’s old social media activity went viral when former Bachelor contestant, Ashley Spivey, shared screenshots of posts he’d previously “liked.” One post claimed that Parkland shooting survivor, David Hogg, is a crisis actor, while another mocked Caitlyn Jenner’s transformation into a woman, amongst others. Garrett was slammed as transphobic, homophobic and more. He deleted his Instagram account, then created a new one and issued an apology in his first post.

Garrett re-apologized on ATFR, and added, “I stand by everything I said in my apology. I’m just trying to grow and become a better person on a daily basis. We’ve been honest and open and transparent with each other from the beginning.” He confirmed that the situation did take a toll on him and Becca as a couple, but she never wavered in her support from him.

“I luckily got to know him for who he is on the show,” Becca raved. “I got to see who he is — his heart, his soul. The Instagram situation — I don’t condone that. I know that he stands by his apology and he feels so bad for everyone he did offend. He didn’t mean it. I just want to move forward and to learn and grow and continue to educate ourselves. That’s all you can ask for in another person — somebody who recognizes if they make a mistake and want to learn and grow from it. And that’s what he’s shown me.”