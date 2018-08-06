Demi Lovato Reportedly Released From Hospital & Headed To Rehab 1.5 Weeks After Overdose

Nearly two weeks after she was rushed to the hospital for a drug overdose, Demi Lovato has been released and is heading to a rehab center to get further treatment.

Demi Lovato, 25, was released from the hospital on Aug. 4, 11 days after she was rushed to the medical center due to a drug overdose, according to TMZ. The singer, who was staying at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles for a week and a half, will reportedly now head to a rehab facility outside of the city. The 25-year-old reportedly took a private plane to her rehab facility, as it is not in California. She is expected to stay there for an “extended period of time” to treat her addiction. Demi first checked into the hospital on July 24, after friends called 911 upon finding her unconscious in her Hollywood Hills home.

While in the hospital, Demi reportedly completed a Detox, but was “itching to go home” throughout her stay. She also initially struggled with the decision of what to do upon her release. “She is feeling better and wants to go home but her team is encouraging her to go directly to a private out-of-state rehab where she can get the professional help that she needs,” a source close to the singer told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Demi is still very upset about what she has just been through, is coming to terms with what has happened, and what she needs to do now to get well.”

However, Demi eventually changed her mind and made the decision to get help. She broke her silence about the hospitalization and relapse in an Instagram post on Aug. 5. “This illness is not something that disappears or fades with time,” she explained. “It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet. I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond.”

During her stay at Cedars-Sinai, Demi was showered with plenty of support. Most notably, her ex-boyfriend, Wilmer Valderrama, 38, was quick to rush to her bedside. After spending six years dating the star, it was no surprise that he would be there to support his former love. We can only imagine how happy Demi was to see the familiar face, as she has been completely candid about her intense love for him. “We connected on a level that I’ve never connected with anybody before. He was just my rock. My everything,” she said in her 2017 documentary, Simply Complicated. “Like, I’m pretty sure I’m not going to meet anybody that compares to him, but I’m trying to keep an open heart and open mind when it comes to that.”