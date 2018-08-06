Demi Lovato: Toxic Friends & Family Members Will Be Cut Off To Keep Her Sober After Rehab

Demi Lovato’s team isn’t taking any chances after her overdose. They’re weeding out all of the bad influences in her life to make sure once she gets sober, she stays sober.

Just a day after Demi Lovato opened up for the first time two weeks after her overdose, a new report claims her team will be cutting off toxic family members and friends to make sure Demi won’t fall off the wagon again. “There will be a major focus on separating her from toxic people in her life once she gets out of rehab — including even a distant relative who is believed to have a negative impact on her,” a source told TMZ of the situation. “Demi’s camp held a meeting this week to discuss sweeping out anyone who doesn’t have her best interests in mind and decided any partymongers, drug users, or ‘yes’ friends who allow her to get in harm’s way won’t be tolerated.”

Additionally, HollywoodLife.com reported exclusively that Demi has been extremely protected by family and friends during her hospital stay. “While Demi’s in the hospital, she’s having very limited contact with the outside world. She’s very protected,” our source said. However, those who love her know that they won’t have that much control once she is out, even if they would like to. “Demi’s a grown adult so there’s really nothing her loved ones can do to force her to do anything at this point. Ultimately, it’s going to be up to her to decided who she chooses to keep in her life going forward,” the insider added.

Yesterday, Demi took to Instagram to share her gratitude for the love and help she has received since her drug overdose. “I have always been transparent about my journey with addiction. What I’ve learned is that this illness is not something that disappears or fades with time. It is something I must continue to overcome and have not done yet,” she wrote in the candid message. “I want to thank God for keeping me alive and well. To my fans, I am forever grateful for all of your love and support throughout this past week and beyond. Your positive thoughts and prayers have helped me navigate through this difficult time.”