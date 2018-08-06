Christie Brinkley looked half her age next to her daughter at a Hamptons workout event on August 5. See the mother-daughter duo and get the scoop on her fitness routine right here!

Christie Brinkley, 64, and Sailor Brinkley-Cook, 20, co-hosted the fourth annual Southampton Sweat fitness festival in Southampton, NY on August 5, and Christie looked like Sailor’s sister! Both ladies looked lovely — Christie wore a sheer white top, with white bra underneath, and white capri leggings. Sailor wore an army green bra and leggings set by Adidas. Christie got a Cryo facial by Vita Cryo Therapy and nibbled on Juice Press products at the festival, while Sailor hung out with her professional surfer boyfriend, Balaram Stack, and did a workout with trainers from NYC celeb hotspot Dogpound.

Christie was spotted at Total Gym‘s pop-up station, which is one of her fave workouts. “The only constant that I have in my life is that I start whatever I do with my Total Gym because I believe it helps keep me from getting injured,” she told Shape. “I feel like in the way that yoga prepares a body for any eventuality that could befall you in life the Total Gym is the same concept. It is constantly stretching and strengthening.” The Total Gym is one machine that can work your arms, abs, and legs! You can do Pilates moves and more! See more mother-daughter look-a-likes in the gallery attached!

Other guests at the festival were able to take classes with some of the most highly respected trainers — Akin, AKT by Anna Kaiser (who trains Kelly Ripa and Shakira) and The Class by Taryn Toomey. I’ve taken classes with all three — Akin’s class will have you feeling stronger than ever before. Anna’s class will kick your butt but have you smiling the whole time. The Class by Taryn Toomey is unlike anything else — it’s a spiritual release — I actually cried during class, and I can’t wait to go back!