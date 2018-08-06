Chris Pratt Would ‘Love’ To Do A Movie With GF Katherine Schwarzenegger’s Dad Arnold

Dating a Schwarzenegger has perks for Chris Pratt, like that GF Katherine’s dad is the Terminator! We’ve learned exclusively that Chris wants to know dear old better and work on a movie together!

Talk about perks! If it wasn’t obvious, Chris Pratt‘s new girlfriend Katherine is part of that Schwarzenegger family. Yes, she’s Arnold Schwarzenegger‘s daughter! While that would be incredibly intimidating for anyone trying to date Katherine, Chris is embracing the situation. After all, he’s an action star, Arnold’s an action star … you get the idea! Chris not only landed his dream woman, but he could get his dream role, too!

“Chris would love to do a movie with Katherine’s dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, in the future,” a source close to the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Guardians of the Galaxy star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He respects him so much!” Well duhhhh, anyone would want to do a movie with Arnold Schwarzenegger. He’s a living legend. The prolific actor and former Governor of California (yes, that really happened; you weren’t dreaming) has kicked ass on the big screen for over 30 years!

Chris’ career as an action star is still pretty new — yes, Zero Dark Thirty came out in 2012, but his first major starring role as an action hero was in 2014, as Peter Quill/Star Lord in GotG. That was only four years ago. But his evolution from comedy to action does seem a tad bit familiar — and the source agrees. “Chris’ career right now is almost like what Arnold was doing in the 80s and 90s,” they told us. Well, we wouldn’t go so far as to claim Chris is the next Arnold, but you can see the comparisons. Arnold’s known for his roles in Predator, The Terminator, Total Recall. But he’s also done his fair share of comedies, like Kindergarten Cop, Jingle All The Way, and Twins. All right up the former Parks and Recreation star’s alley!

Don’t get it wrong; Chris isn’t in this relationship with Katherine for access to her famous father. He’s totally smitten with Katherine, and admires everything about her family. “Chris would like to get to know Arnold, and the rest Katherine’s family,” the source said. “It’s definitely part of the full package that attracts him to her.

HollywoodLife reached out to Chris Pratt and Arnold Schwarzenegger’s reps for comment, but did not immediately hear back.