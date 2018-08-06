15 Celebs Doing Sick Yoga Poses At The Beach: Nina Dobrev, Gisele, & More

What better place to squeeze in a yoga session than the beach? Stars like Nina Dobrev and Gisele Bundchen are all about striking poses on the sand in their bikinis. See sexy pics of them and other stars here!

Celebrities can get a quick workout in wherever they are, including the beach! It’s pretty infuriating, right? Add to that the fact that sexy celebrities like Nina Dobrev can do their favorite moves while clad in just a bathing suit. Forget yoga pants and sports bras — they only need a bikini and the sand beneath their toes. Nina is a repeat offender when it comes to beach yoga. The former Vampire Diaries star can apparently attribute her incredible body to stretching next to the shore, either by herself or with friends. When we’re at the beach, it’s usually under and umbrella with a drink in hand, so maybe that’s why we don’t look like her…

Before she was Mrs. Prince Harry, Meghan Markle had a more relaxed dress code. The newly minted Duchess of Sussex loved doing yoga, and often showed off her expert moves on the beach. In the gallery above, you can see her achieving a difficult inverted staff pose perfectly while wearing an olive green bikini! She’s so toned. The now-deleted pic (she’s royalty now, no fun on social media!) was captioned, “I bend so I won’t break.’ #yoga #vacation (I finally did it!! Clearly couldn’t stop smiling).” So cute!

For more pics of stars doing yoga on the beach, like Behati Prinsloo, Miranda Kerr, Elizabeth Hurley, Candace Swanepoel, and more, scroll through our gallery above. Their moves are seriously impressive!