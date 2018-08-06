Say what? At age 35, Carrie Underwood said she and Mike Fisher ‘missed our chance’ at giving their three-year-old son a baby sister or brother. Some fans were upset, saying that her fertility window was far from ‘closed.’

Carrie Underwood and former NHL star Mike Fisher, 38, already have one child together: a beautiful boy, Isaiah, 3. But, what about adding another member to their family? The topic of kids came up while Carrie spoke with Redbook, and she appears to think she’s too old for any more kids! “I’m 35, so we may have missed our chance to have a big family,” she said. “We always talk about adoption and about doing it when our child or children are a little older. In the meantime, we’re lucky to be a part of organizations that help kids, because our focus right now in our lives is helping as many kids as possible.”

Her comments left fans scratching their heads, especially since she made it sound like she was too old to get pregnant again (keep in mind that last year, a 35-year-old Beyonce gave birth to twins.) “Carrie, you can still have babies at 35,” @Skye330 tweeted. “Women are having babies later in life than your mother Carol’s generation! They try to establish their careers where Mom’s generation a lot of times we’re happy as housewives.” Another fan said that the only one getting in the way of Carrie having another child was her. “You need to know your window for having children is not closed. The only thing stopping you is your decision to or not to. You can still have healthy children. 35 is not old, 35 is not too late, 35 is fine.”

However, not all fans were upset at Carrie’s comments. Others got behind her “pro-adoption” comments. “This warms my heart @carrieunderwood,” @OrangeCr5h tweeted. “Being adopted myself, I want the world to be more inviting to kids including the 16 and 17 yr olds and make them feel wanted. One day, i will adopt someone.” Plus, others pointed out that Carrie’s medical history might mean that getting pregnant in her late 30’s may put her (and the baby) at risk.

#accessHollywood Exactly how did Carrie Underwood miss her chance to have more kids? She’s 35 and has more $$ than she’ll ever need! — paul cammarota (@pfcproduces) August 2, 2018

CARRIE AND MIKE,IT CERTAINLY NOT TO LATE TO GIVE IZZY AT LEAST ONE https://t.co/fiKwbGBb8O BOTH HAVE SIBLINGS, ONE OF THE GREATEST https://t.co/9pwjOWEeb5 LEAST ONE IF NOT MORE.GOD BLESS.💕💕💕 — Fil DiFulio (@FDifulio) August 2, 2018

It’s hilarious that Carrie came under fire for her comments about fertility while she’s reportedly pregnant with twin girls, according to In Touch. She didn’t do much to squash these rumors by dressing in baggy pants and a loose-fitting sweater during her performance at We Fest Minnesota. If Carrie is indeed pregnant with two girls, a source close to her EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that it would be a dream come true. Could Carrie be pulling a Beyonce of her own? Fans will have to wait and see.