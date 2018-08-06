‘The Bachelorette’: Runner-Up Confronts Becca After Being Blindsided By Breakup

You knew this was coming. The man Becca dumped in the gut-wrenching ‘Bachelorette’ finale came face-to-face with the woman he fell in love with during an emotional ‘After the Final Rose’ talk.

Blake Horstmann, 28, had to relive the moment Becca Kufrin, 28, broke his heart on The Bachelorette finale when he showed up for the After the Final Rose special. He hadn’t seen or talked to her since their devastating breakup in the Maldives a few months ago.

The first thing Blake said to Becca when she walked out during After the Finale Rose was that she looked “amazing.” He just made everyone’s heart melt. Isn’t he just the nicest guy? But Blake also had tough questions for Becca when she sat down with him. He wanted to know what went wrong with their relationship. Becca stressed, “There wasn’t anything that you had ever said or did to make me question where you stood in our relationship. It was just what one was going to be best for me at the end of this.”

Despite getting his heart broken during the finale, he told Becca that he doesn’t have any bad blood towards her. “There are no hard feelings,” he said. She apologized for how everything happened in the end. He made sure to tell her that he was “so fortunate that you were my Bachelorette” and added, “I do wish you all the happiness.” Blake is truly the best guy. Becca has found the man of her dreams in Garrett Yrigoyen, 29. They’re so in love and ready to start their lives together as an engaged couple!