It’s the cover we’ve all been waiting for… Queen Bey on the cover of ‘Vogue’ magazine! See more photos of her history-making spread below.

Beyonce is on two covers for the September 2018 issue of Vogue magazine, and she looks perfect in every way. Wearing a colorful Alexander McQueen dress and corset, and Lynn Ban earrings, there is no baby bump in sight, despite persistent rumors that Bey and Jay are expecting (I think people are just wishing for more adorable babies for the couple!). Beyonce spoke to the mag about body image, “After the birth of my first child, I believed in the things society said about how my body should look. I put pressure on myself to lose all the baby weight in three months, and scheduled a small tour to assure I would do it… After the twins, I approached things very differently.”

Bey continued, “I think it’s important for women and men to see and appreciate the beauty in their natural bodies. That’s why I stripped away the wigs and hair extensions and used little makeup for this shoot. To this day my arms, shoulders, breasts, and thighs are fuller.” This is the first time in the mag’s 126 year history that a black photographer, Tyler Mitchell, shot the cover. You can thank Beyonce for changing the world and making history. Bey was on the September cover of Vogue back in 2015 as well. This issue is the most important of the year, and usually the largest, showcasing all the new fall fashion.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Aug 6, 2018 at 6:03am PDT

There were rumors that this massive cover would be EIC Anna Wintour‘s last, but on July 31, Conde Nast CEO Bob Sauerberg, said in a statement that Anna is “an incredibly talented and creative leader whose influence is beyond measure. She is integral to the future of our company’s transformation and has agreed to work with me indefinitely in her role as Vogue Magazine’s editor-in-chief and artistic director of Condé Nast.”