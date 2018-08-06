Becca Kufrin’s Hottest Bikini Pics: Look Back At The Bachelorette’s Sexiest Swimsuit Style

Becca Kufrin has showed off some hot bikini looks during her time on ‘The Bachelorette’! Check out all of her sexy summertime looks she’s dazzled viewers with here!

Becca Kufrin is always stunning with her Instagram pics and her outfits on The Bachelorette, and her latest bikini photos from the show and social media are no exception. With Becca’s time on The Bachelorette coming to a close tonight on August 6th with a big finale where we’re told she’ll pick her true love, we’d love to show you all of her hottest bikini pics just in time for the tail end of summer. Check out all of Becca’s sexiest bikini pics in our gallery above!

Previously, Becca told us that she hopes former contestant Jason Tartick, whose heart she broke on The Bachelorette, gets to be the next Bachelor. “He really is an amazing person,” Becca told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s a standup guy. He’s so respectful, charismatic, funny, open. I mean, he has all the qualities to make a great Bachelor. A lot of those guys do, though.”

Ahead of this evening’s big finale, Becca admitted that choosing between Blake and Garrett was extremely difficult. “It was the hardest day, and the thing I was most afraid to ever do was to hurt someone because I know what a breakup feels like, and I never wanted to do that to anyone else,” she told us at the Men Tell All taping. “It was so hard but I just had to follow my heart and do what I felt was right and choose the very best relationship [for me].”

And in terms of how she enjoyed her time as the Bachelorette, she had nothing but amazing things to say to us. “It was so worthwhile,” she told us. “It was one of the hardest, but most rewarding things I’ve ever done. I fell in love and that’s all I could hope for at the end of this.”