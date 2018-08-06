Becca Kufrin’s Effortless Waves — How To Copy The ‘Bachelorette’ & Her Signature Hairstyle

We’ve been dying to know the secret behind Becca’s amazing hairstyles all season long, and now her stylist is spilling the products and tools she uses for Becca’s easy glam!

Lydia Sellers has been working with Becca Kufrin on this season of The Bachelorette, and is letting us in on some secrets of her always-perfect hairstyles! “Becca likes to stick to a loose, effortless vibe when styling her hair,” Lydia told us. “We tend to prep it with loose waves and create lots of texture, either polished or more free spirited, depending on the look for the day. She likes her hair down but also likes to switch it up when the time is right. I love using KEVIN.MURPHY’s POWDER.PUFF when creating the loose, effortless waves for volume and separation in the hair. I also love the DOO.OVER spray for finishing the look to keep it fluffy!”

If you’re going for a more formal look, like for say…. a proposal?…. Lydia says, “When going for a more polished look, I love to apply SMOOTH.AGAIN to damp hair to eliminate frizz and blow dry smooth with the HAI STYLSET dryer, which leaves the hair with a silky, shiny effect.” Becca looks gorgeous in a white sequin mermaid dress on the finale — be sure to watch it on August 6! See Lydia working with Becca below:

“Becca’s natural texture is a bit wavy with no structured wave or curl pattern,” Lydia says. “It tends to hold curl very well & is easy to sculpt. I use a 3/4” wand to wrap her hair when creating a loose, piece wave. I use around a 1” barrel iron when creating a more polished wave look by clamping and alternating the wand pattern.”